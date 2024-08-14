Chicago Braces for 'Outside Agitators', Potential Chaos During Democratic National Convention

On July 24th, a significant anti-Israel demonstration took place in Washington D.C., where protesters raised a Palestinian flag and defaced monuments in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress. Now, the focus shifts to Chicago, which is set to host the Democratic National Convention.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez and some fellow city council members have expressed concerns about potential unrest. Lopez said, "All I have to think about are the 2020 riots that happened after the murder of George Floyd. Our police department was caught completely off guard by the organized chaos that descended upon our city."

Chicago resident Angel Ramos reflected on the riots, saying, "They let them destroy the buildings and steal whatever they wanted."

Alderman Nicholas Sposato also voiced his apprehensions, saying, "I'm scared to death, to tell you the truth. I am very concerned, very worried. I believe there are going to be professional anarchists coming into this city who are planning on doing nothing more than wreaking havoc upon us."

Most of the convention activities will occur within the security perimeter of Chicago's United Center, where Vice President Kamala Harris will rally delegates in person. A virtual roll-call vote earlier this month made her the Democratic presidential nominee.

Nathan Gonzales of Inside Elections noted, "Democrats have gone part of the way down this path before with Hillary Clinton, but this has a very different feel to it. There is a bit of whiplash. The Democrats went from almost the depths of despair with Biden at the top—even though they liked him—to now such high energy and optimism about what is possible."

Gonzales explained that the focus of the campaign will shift with Harris as the nominee, moving away from concerns about President Biden's age and ability to concentrate on the opposition. "Now that Harris is at the top of the ticket, it allows for a normal conversation or exchange of ideas in a campaign about who might be too liberal or too conservative or too MAGA. It's just more normal than it was when Biden was running for reelection," Gonzales said.

The convention will also aim to unite Democrats and adopt their liberal party platform. Gonzales added, "Access to abortion is going to be a main talking point. Beyond the differences on policy, and Vice President Harris having to defend some of what the administration has done, Democrats are going to make the 'change' argument. So we're going to see the Democrats embrace the contrast between an aging white guy and a woman of color."

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and the Secret Service, now under new leadership, have pledged to ensure the city's safety. Mayor Johnson stated, "Let me state this unequivocally. Chicago was ready. We were born ready."

Despite extensive planning and training, the Chicago Police Department is still short by 1,100 officers. And with more than 50 organizations planning to protest during the Democratic National Convention, many feel it is going to be more than they can handle.

Alderman Sposato warned, "They are going to push the envelope. They are going to push it to the limit. If the line is drawn here, they are certainly going to want to cross that line."

In addition to political protests, Chicago for Jesus, a street ministry known for praying outside abortion clinics and ministering at Muslim rallies, is preparing for the convention. Juan-Elias Riesco of Chicago for Jesus said, "We believe that the message of Christ and its beauty actually shines greatest in the darkness. So we are going to go that day and make disciples of those lost and dying protesters."

While there is hope for a peaceful event, some city officials draw comparisons to Chicago's 1968 Democratic National Convention, which was marked by clashes between anti-Vietnam War protesters and police. Alderman Lopez cautioned, "Because we know we have outside agitators coming to this city, because we have elected officials— like some of my colleagues— who are encouraging making it greater than 1968, and you have a mayor who supports protesters, the opportunity for chaos is exponentially worse than I think it was in 1968."

As the convention approaches, the "Windy City" holds its breath, bracing for the potential challenges ahead.