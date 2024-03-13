Biden, Trump Officially Clinch Party Nominations, Setting up First Presidential Rematch in Nearly 70 Years

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump both won their parties' primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Hawaii Tuesday, and Trump prevailed in the GOP primary in Washington state, giving both candidates the delegates they needed to claim the nomination for president in 2024.

That set up the first presidential rematch since 1956 when Republican Dwight Eisenhower faced Democrat Adlai Stevenson for the second time.

With the totals still being counted, Trump had surpassed the 1,215 delegates needed for the GOP nomination.

He posted a message on social media Tuesday, saying, "My first acts as your next President will be to close the border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 hostages being wrongfully imprisoned."

The state of Georgia put Biden over the top when Democrat voters there gave him more than the 1,968 delegates he needed to claim the nomination in Chicago this summer.

Biden issued a statement Tuesday, reading in part, "We are facing a sobering reality." He added, “Freedom and democracy are at risk here at home in a way they have not been since the Civil War."

Polls show 38 percent of the public approves of Biden's performance in office, while 61 percent disapprove.