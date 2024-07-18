As Biden Sidelined Again with COVID, More Top Dems Want Him to Quit, Even Obama

PHOTO: President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, July 17, 2024. Biden is returning to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden was sidelined with another bout with COVID Wednesday after two days of campaigning in Nevada. He's reportedly doing well with mild symptoms so far.

As Biden steps off the campaign trail to isolate and recover, several more top Democrats have joined the ongoing calls for him to exit the 2024 presidential race.

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff is publicly calling on Biden to back out. Behind the scenes, multiple reports indicated Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also advised him to step aside and Nancy Pelosi is also encouraging him to drop out.

And on Thursday multiple news outlets reported that even former President Barack Obama is expressing doubts about Biden's chance to win the election, privately telling allies he thinks Biden needs to consider his viability.

A new "national" poll – taken after Trump's assassination attempt – shows a tight race with Trump leading Biden 43 to 41-percent. But CBN Chief Political Analyst David Brody reports Democrats are worried because Biden is down by 5+ points in internal Democratic polls from key battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Biden also faces new challenges from within his own party. Some lawmakers have drafted a letter urging the DNC to postpone an early virtual roll call for the Democratic nomination.

The president has shown no signs of dropping out of the race, but the New York Times reports he's more open to hearing arguments about why he should step aside.

On the campaign side, Biden is floating the idea of some Supreme Court "reforms." The proposals under consideration would include establishing term limits for justices – and enforcing an ethics code. However, those require congressional approval.

The move comes after growing outrage by Democrats over decisions on abortion and federal regulatory powers, and recent ethics questions surrounding undisclosed donations and alleged conflicts of interest to several conservative justices that the left wants to oust from the court.

