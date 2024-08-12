Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out - Harris and Walz Begin Calling Themselves the 'Joyful Warriors'

In his first interview since dropping out of the race for the White House, President Biden says he did it because House and Senate leaders were worried about down-ballot races and he didn't want to be a distraction.

Biden told CBS, "What happened was, a number of my colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races, and I was afraid if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic."

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign is now pushing the theme of "joy," branding her ticket the "joyful warriors."

Her running mate, Tim Walz told a campaign rally, "She has brought back compassion and decency and humor, and joy to her politics."



PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attend a campaign rally at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Harris told the rally, "When we fight, we win."

Trump, on the other hand, is warning that America is in a "dangerous place."

The Trump campaign says it was hacked by Iran, and a dossier on JD Vance marked 'privileged & confidential' was sent to the media.

Microsoft released a report saying it found evidence Iranian hackers tried to break into the email of a campaign official. Both the Washington Post and Politico said they received documents from an anonymous AOL user.

Cyber security expert Chris Krebs said on CBS' Face the Nation, "This a 'hack and leak.' This is 'mal-information.' We've been told for half a decade that hack and leak is not a real thing. Now...we find out, yeah, hack and leak is a real thing."

Krebs says he expects more foreign interference in the election.

The Harris campaign, under fire for past statements by Tim Walz about his military service, now says Walz 'misspoke' about carrying weapons into war.

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance said, "What bothers me about Tim Waltz is the Stolen Valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something that you're not."

Former President Trump is accusing Harris of stealing his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips given to service workers.

Trump posted on Truth Social, "This was a TRUMP idea - She has no ideas, she can only steal from me."

Trump and Harris are set to face each other in a debate on September 10th. Trump has challenged Harris to three debates.

Harris said, "I am happy to have that conversation about an additional debate for after September 10th, for sure."

Trump said, "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don't know if they're going to agree. They, she hasn't done an interview. "

A New York Times-Siena College poll shows Harris now leading Trump by 4 points in three battleground states; still within the margin of error.



