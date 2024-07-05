Biden Admits He 'Had a Bad Night', Vows to Prove He's Up to the Task of President

President Biden is entering a critical period to convince both the American public and his own party that he's still the best choice for 2024.

"I had a bad night," he said during an interview in Wisconsin, admitting his debate performance was poor but that he's up for the fight.

"But I learned from my father when you get knocked down, just get back up – we're going to win this," Biden said.



Vice President Kamala Harris talks with President Joe Biden at the Independence Day firework display over the National Mall from the balcony of the White House, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Washington.

In a meeting with Democratic governors, while trying to shore up support in the party, Biden admitted he needs more sleep and should avoid scheduling activities after 8 p.m. He also mentioned that he was checked by a doctor for a cold since the debate.

After that meeting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to the campaign trail in Michigan to show his support.

"Joe Biden, our President, said he's all in," echoed Newsom. "And not only that, I'm here with you to prove it."

CBN Chief Political Correspondent, David Brody says while some Democrats maintain support for Biden, the dam has clearly started to break.

"At this point, even though Biden says, 'I'm in it and going all the way to the end,' you hear some Democrats say, 'He's fine, he just had a cold, it was a little jet lag.' The problem is the Biden campaign has a trust problem," Brody said.

Three Democratic lawmakers – Lloyd Doggett, Raul Grijalva, and Seth Moulton – are calling for Biden to drop out of the race.

"I hope that he will put country first," said Doggett. "I know Trump would never do that, but I hope he puts country first and decides to step aside."

Instead, Biden is taking up a busy schedule in the coming days to show he's up to the task, with campaign stops in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Thursday, he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the latest in the negotiations with Hamas for a hostage-release deal. The President welcomed Netanyahu's decision to send negotiators to work on the details.

Meanwhile, former President Trump posted a video on Truth Social blasting the President and Vice President Kamala Harris, calling Biden "broken down" and claiming he's driven him from the race.

"That means we have Kamala, she's so bad – she's pathetic," said Trump.

In another attempt at damage control, Biden sits down with ABC's George Stephanopolous for his first one-on-one interview since the debate, which airs July 5th.