Biblical Foundations Rejected by Most Americans in New Poll - Money Has Now Replaced God

A new study reveals some troubling trends about what Americans now believe – faith in God is becoming less common in America.

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal and NORC finds only 39 percent of Americans say religious faith is a top priority. That's down from 62 percent back in 1998.

The survey reveals a discrepancy in age and people who value religious beliefs. Only 31 percent of those under age 30 said religion is very important, compared to 55 percent of people 65 and over who feel that way.

Belief in the value of patriotism, community, and having children are all down as well.

The study did find one value that's grown in importance over the last 25 years – the love of money. The percentage of Americans who now put their trust in money has risen from 31 percent to 43 percent.

But there's a new push to bring a foundation of biblical principles to American politics.

The America First Policy Institute wants to empower people of faith when it comes to speaking about issues central to the future of the United States.

Evangelical leaders, including alums from the Trump administration's Faith Advisory Council, Helped launch the "Biblical Foundations Project" in D.C. on Monday.

Paula White of the AFPI Center for American Values said, "Politics matter because policy matters, policy matters because people matter, and politics is really the ability to organize and influence."

Jentezen Franklin, the senior pastor of Free Chapel in Georgia, offered another take. "I think politics are in the church already because many pastors are so political," Franklin said. "God never called us to be conversationalists, he called us to confront people with the gospel of the truth of Jesus Christ."

