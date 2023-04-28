Washington Examiner: Texas Stopped 8,721 Human Smugglers in 2 Years

Texas has been working hard to address one major aspect of the ongoing humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border – aiming to halt human smuggling into the Lone Star State.

#RGV: A smuggler led @TxDPS on a high-speed pursuit in Hidalgo County. During the pursuit, the driver proceeded south along the levee wall towards the Rio Grande River & bailed out, absconding to Mexico. One illegal immigrant was apprehended. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/fMO9RORGZ0 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) April 27, 2023

According to the Washington Examiner, over the past two years Texas Highway Patrol officers put a stop to more than 8,721 human smugglers. The strategy to surge state troopers to the border was launched by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) at the beginning of 2021.

A busy morning for @TxDPS in the #RGV - 4 vehicle pursuits involving human smuggling. An 18 yr. old driver was arrested for human smuggling after smuggling 5 illegal immigrants. One vehicle caught fire after a high-speed chase. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/b2Vcsnnmxs — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) February 18, 2022

Videos from the state troopers show tense moments during numerous highway stops. In the instance below, Texas Highway Patrol reports that three adults and two children were safely rescued unharmed after officers arrested a smuggler and scout last month in a human trafficking operation.

WATCH: LAREDO - The intense moments when a @TxDPS Tpr and @TXMilitary chase down a vehicle left in drive and occupied with children, after a human smuggler evades - 3 adults & 2 children were safely rescued unharmed. Smuggler & scout were arrested. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/PS05U3gOm1 — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) March 22, 2022

WATCH: CBN News interviewed Anna Giaritelli, Homeland Security Correspondent with the Washington Examiner. That interview is posted at the top of this story.

READ: 'The Cartels Control Our Entire Border': Immigration Crisis Ignites Push for Texas to Take Major Action