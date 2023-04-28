Washington Examiner: Texas Stopped 8,721 Human Smugglers in 2 Years

CBN News
04-28-2023

Share This article

Texas has been working hard to address one major aspect of the ongoing humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border – aiming to halt human smuggling into the Lone Star State.

According to the Washington Examiner, over the past two years Texas Highway Patrol officers put a stop to more than 8,721 human smugglers. The strategy to surge state troopers to the border was launched by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) at the beginning of 2021.

Videos from the state troopers show tense moments during numerous highway stops. In the instance below, Texas Highway Patrol reports that three adults and two children were safely rescued unharmed after officers arrested a smuggler and scout last month in a human trafficking operation.

WATCH: CBN News interviewed Anna Giaritelli, Homeland Security Correspondent with the Washington Examiner. That interview is posted at the top of this story.

READ: 'The Cartels Control Our Entire Border': Immigration Crisis Ignites Push for Texas to Take Major Action

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More