World Health Organization Sparks Concerns about Power Grab through Global Pandemic Treaty

JERUSALEM, Israel – Former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann tells CBN News she fears all the world's nations are about to submit too much sovereignty to a United Nations organization.

The attempted power grab described by Bachmann involves the World Health Organization or W.H.O.

Through a series of 307 amendments and a global pandemic treaty, the W.H.O. is seeking to gain authority over international health decisions of U.N. member nations in the event of something like another COVID pandemic.

"Then they would be empowered to tell us in America we have to lock down, we have to shut down, we have to close our churches, we have to close our schools," Bachmann cautioned. "We're forced – mandated – to take a vaccine, whether we want to or not. We're forced to mask. We're forced to – whatever it is that they tell us – that we have to do. We have never before in history – in five thousand years of recorded human history – we've never seen this level of authority given to an international, global body."

Those supporting this authority for the W.H.O. say it's necessary to protect the world's population, even if it means restricting some of their liberties.

Dr. Abdullah Assiri, who co-chairs the Working Group on International Health Regulations, explained, "The world requires a different level of legal mandates, such as the pandemic treaty, to navigate through a particular pandemic, should one occur, and it will. Prioritizing actions that may restrict individual liberties, mandating and sharing of information, knowledge and resources – pandemic control efforts are all necessary during a pandemic."

Dechen Wangmo, Bhutan's Health Minister concurred. "Let us seize this opportunity to foster international collaboration, ensure global health security and protect the lives and the well-being of all people beyond boundaries," she stated.

Bachmann sees little to no opposition to handing over this power next year.

"I don't think all the nations fully understand what these implications are," she warned, "so we have very little time."

And top backers of this United Nations move say speed is of the essence.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra conveyed the Biden administration's urgency. "I wish to stress from our perspective, the quicker we can come together, the sooner we will all be safe," he said, and added, "We know that the challenges we face won't be solved by a few leaders or a few countries, but by the world coming together and fighting for what's right," he claimed.

Some in Congress opposed this move to further empower the W.H.O. There is proposed legislation that would deem it a treaty, which requires Senate approval.h requires Senate approval. Bachmann, however, claims the White House is trying to make an end run around them.

She noted, "The Biden administration doesn't plan to bring this treaty back to the U.S. Senate because they're using a subterfuge. They're calling it not a treaty. They're calling it an accord. And they're saying 'This isn't a treaty. This is just an accord. We can do this. We don't need the involvement of the U-S government.' But once you give government and power away, it's very hard to get it back."

The former congresswoman points out the Bible warns that a world-dominating power will bring trouble.

"When you look at what the Bible says and the convergence of events that we are seeing across the world right now, and what the prophets from the Bible have said, we need to really pay attention to what's going on. Because this is the creation of a platform for global government. And according to the Bible, things that are not good come out of a global government."

Supporters of the W.H.O. and this planned accord say critics such as Bachmann worry too much, and that nations won't really lose sovereignty. It remains to be seen just how powerful W.H.O. would become if these new emergency powers are granted and another pandemic hits.

