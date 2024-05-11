'Sopranos' Star Says Belief in God, Freedom Have Become 'Reasons for Discrimination' in America

“Sopranos” star Drea de Matteo said in a recent interview that leftists “own Hollywood” and have made belief in “God” and “freedom” reasons “for discrimination” in the United States.

While de Matteo certainly has a checkered past — she launched an Only Fans account to make money after she was reportedly blackballed in the entertainment industry for refusing to take a COVID vaccine — her criticism of President Joe Biden and the left is resonating with many.

In the HBO series “The Sopranos,” de Matteo played Adriana, who was ultimately killed by Silvio Dante, a consigliere of crime boss Tony Soprano. She told Fox News last week she sees now how life imitates art, as she’s used her platform to speak out against Biden, whom she sees as a divisive leader.

“Life imitating art, just for speaking out to the feds or whatever, you know?” she said. “But yeah, I’m sure that it was hijacked a long time ago. It’s new to me in the last three years to not be able to have a voice — not that I even tried to. I accidentally fell into this big-mouth role that I have now, and, man, the far-left is going to own me soon.”

While she doesn’t believe Biden has the mental acuity necessary to serve as commander-in-chief, she think the president’s administration has been intentionally “used to divide people.”

“I think that the division in America is beyond — and I don’t think that we know really where it’s coming from,” de Matteo said. “I doubt that it’s just an old man who doesn’t even know he’s reading half the time. I don’t think he’s making any of these executive decisions on social issues.”

Because of the culture the left has created, she argued, words like “freedom” and “God” have become akin to curse words in modern society.

The celebrity said, “I’ve been called every name under the sun. White nationalists — like, crazy things, but, you know, we forget about Guns n’ Roses, the Sex Pistols, Velvet Revolver. Madonna wore crosses on everything. I don’t know why the words ‘freedom’ and ‘God’ are sort of reasons for discrimination.”

“Now, these are four-letter words somehow, and I don’t know how we got here,” she added. “It’s too much. There’s no balance.”

It’s worth noting de Matteo did recently appear on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast, “Triggered,” where she told the former president’s son she does not explicitly identify as a conservative. She did, however, joke, “I’m just so liberal that I’m a conservative at this point.”