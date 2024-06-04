'Why Stand With Israel': Former CBN Videographer Premiers Award-Winning Film in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – For more than a decade, Brian Sanders worked at CBN as a videographer and editor, but in recent years, the Lord put on his heart to make a film showing why Christians should support Israel.

The result – after more than eight years of prayer and hard work – is the film, "Why Stand with Israel." He had an opportunity to make the film's world premiere in Jerusalem last week.

We talked with Sanders about how the film came about and what he learned from his own experience, at one time being a church member who didn't understand God's heart for the Jewish nation.

To see the interview and learn more about the film, click on the video above.

