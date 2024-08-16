As White House Continues Campaign for Israel-Hamas Deal, Trump Calls for Clear Israeli victory

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Israel continues to battle Hamas in the Gaza Strip, ceasefire talks continue in Qatar, where the Biden administration continues to press for a deal.

On the other side, Former President Donald Trump is pushing for a complete Israeli victory.

President Joe Biden is helping to lead the charge for the Democrats, insisting the talks are off to a good start.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby stated, "The resumption of these talks is an important step. And in the lead-up to this meeting, we'd already narrowed some gaps."

One reason the U.S. is pushing so hard for a deal is the hope that an agreement might stop Iran or Hezbollah from launching threatened massive attacks on Israel.

Kirby describes the threat as very real. "We continue to have that information that an attack could come with little or no warning and certainly could come in coming days," he said.

As for the talks, the State Department admits negotiators face many challenges, including Hamas' refusal to show up in the room.

"There, of course, is a lot of work that remains ahead. This is a complex situation and a complex agreement," declared State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel. "Our partners assured us that Hamas would be representative in one way, shape, or form, and they certainly would be part of the ongoing conversations."

Meanwhile, fighting continues in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari announced, “Attacking everywhere until now, we have killed over 17,000 terrorists.”

The IDF also claims to have destroyed more than 50 terror tunnels in the Gaza Strip and along its border with Egypt in the past month alone.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi asserted, "We are not willing for Hamas to have this presence and this capability in the Gaza Strip.”

The military also stands prepared for attacks from Iran or its proxies.

Rear. Adm. Hagari noted, “We continue to gather intelligence and to prepare for strikes in the skies of Lebanon, and in all arenas all the time. We are at the peak of preparedness in attack and defense."

In the U.S., Former President Donald Trump showed up at what some called an anti-antisemitism event in New Jersey. He took a tough line against the recent rise in hatred.

"This vicious outbreak of militant anti-Semitism is very militant, must be given no quarter, no safe harbor, no place in a civilized society," he stated.

While the Biden administration stands firmly for a quick end to the Gaza war, Trump advocated a clear Israeli victory.

He pledged, "When I'm back in the Oval Office, I will support Israel's right to win its war on terror. They have to have a right to win the war."

