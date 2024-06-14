War Focus Shifting from Gaza to Northern Israel as Hezbollah Barrages Accelerate, Israel Strikes Enemy Commanders

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's battlefront seems to be shifting to focus on Hezbollah in the north, as fighting continues in the Gaza Strip.

As the battles heat up, Iran's new acting foreign minister warned Israel not to launch a war, saying, "Ramifications could backfire against Zionists as a result of that conflict."

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein added, "If an attack occurs on Lebanon, then this will have an impact on the entire region."

Iran has reportedly warned the U.S. that Iran itself would fight in such a war.

Leaders in the Israel Defense Forces recommend that Israel wrap up the Rafah operation in Gaza quickly to prepare for a wider war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Iranian proxy has upped its rocket, artillery, and drone strikes on northern Israel to hundreds a day.

Fires broke out in the Golan Heights and elsewhere in the Galilee, as well as in Lebanon, from the increased activity during the Middle East dry season.

The IDF announced that troops have been carrying out exercises training for combat in the northern arena for two weeks, emphasizing movement in complex terrain during multi-faceted fire threats.

In Gaza, Israeli forces located a Hamas tunnel shaft in Rafah that led to an underground terrorist compound, as well as large quantities of weapons. The discovery came after terrorists emerged from a building and fired on soldiers.

President Joe Biden reiterated Thursday that Hamas is standing in the way of a ceasefire agreement.

He declared, "I've laid out an approach that has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, by the G7, by the Israelis. And the biggest hang-up so far is Hamas refusing to sign on, even though they have submitted something similar."

A Hamas official admitted to CNN, "No one has any idea" how many Israeli hostages are still alive.

Not only did Hamas take hostages on October 7th, but so did other terrorist groups, Gazan gangs, and even ordinary citizens who followed the terrorists flooding into Israel.

Meanwhile, a shocking new poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research might shake the confidence of those who still believe most Palestinians are moderate or peace-loving.

The poll shows 67 percent of Palestinians believe Hamas' brutal October 7th attack was the correct thing to do.

Ninety-seven percent say Israel has committed war crimes, while only 9 percent believe Hamas has committed war crimes.

More than seven in ten Palestinians believe Hamas should continue to rule the Gaza Strip after the war. Only 12 percent want the Palestinian Authority to be in charge.

Palestinians voted Hamas into power in Gaza in 2006, in part due to the corruption in the Palestinian Authority.

The Biden administration is pushing for the P.A. to rule Gaza and insists it has been reformed or easily could be.

Yet only 16 percent of those polled would want even that new version of the Palestinian authority to be in charge.

