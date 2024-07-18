Veteran Reporter Making First Visit to Israel after Oct. 7th: 'I Feel the Tension'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Bill Koenig, founder of the website World Watch Daily, has spent decades covering the news in world power centers, especially Washington, D.C., and Jerusalem. On his first visit to Israel since the Hamas massacre on October 7th, Koenig stopped by our studio to give his impressions of Israel today and the unrelenting pressure from the Biden administration on the Netanyahu government.

He also talked about the prophetic timeline concerning today's events in the Middle East.

To watch our interview about current news events, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***