Veteran Israeli Diplomat Assesses Netanyahu Address to Congress, Washington, DC Violence

JERUSALEM, Israel – For decades, veteran diplomat Ido Aharoni has served the State of Israel in a variety of positions. Aharoni assesses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's blockbuster address to Congress as well as the violence from anti-Israel protesters in the streets of Washington and the boycott by a number of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday's edition of The 700 Club.

From his experience in diplomacy, academia, and the business world, Aharoni has a unique perspective on the challenges facing Israel and the Jewish people following the massacre and kidnappings on October 7th.

For 25 years, he served in Israel's foreign ministry, and for six years oversaw the operation of the nation's largest diplomatic mission in New York City.

In addition to being a veteran diplomat, Aharoni has served on the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University. He's also been a Global Distinguished Professor at N.Y.U., co-founded a consulting company, and is on the boards of several major organizations.

His podcast for Tel Aviv University, "TAU Unbound," tackles the challenges facing Israel and its university students.

Aharoni's other leadership roles include being the global ambassador for the international Jewish sports organization, Maccabi World Union.

