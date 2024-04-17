US House Passes Resolution Condemning Phrase 'From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free'

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning the phrase, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" as anti-Semitic.

The phrase has appeared on countless protest signs on North American college campuses and city streets, especially since the Hamas massacre and kidnapping of Israelis on October 7th of last year and the resulting Israeli military campaign to end Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

The House passed the resolution by a vote of 377-44-1, with 43 Democrats and 1 Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, voting against it. One Vermont lawmaker voted "present."

The Democrat opposition came from progressive members of the "Squad," including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-New York), Rep. Corie Bush (D-Missouri), and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the House Progressive Caucus chair (D-Washington).

Terror groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad have used the phrase, "From the river to the sea" for years, claiming that all the territory now controlled by Jews from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea in Israel – including Judea and Samaria, the Golan Heights, and Israel proper – is Palestinian territory.

According to new information released by the Anti-Defamation League, 9,000 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in the U.S. in 2023, a huge increase over the previous year.

Congresswoman Tlaib has previously claimed that “From the river to the sea" is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.” She was rebuked by many Republicans and censured by the House last November.

Fellow Democrat Representative Debbie Wasserman Shultz, responded to Tlaib, writing, “This phrase means eradicating Israel and Jews. Period. Dressing it up in a new PR ploy won’t change that.”

