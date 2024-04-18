UPDATE: US Confirms Israeli Air Strikes on Iran Base Near 'Nuclear Energy Mountain'

Chris Mitchell
04-18-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel has reportedly struck targets in Iran in response to last weekend's unprecedented missile and drone attack against the Jewish state.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency reported the assault took place in the southeastern part of the city of Isfahan, near its "nuclear energy mountain."

Isfahan is the site of one of Iran's major nuclear sites that enriches uranium for the country's nuclear program. 

According to The Jerusalem Post reporting on X, the attack in Isfahan was carried out with "long-range missiles launched from aircraft, not drones or land-to-air missiles."

An Iranian official told Reuters, "There is no plan for an immediate response. It is not clear who is behind the attack."

An Iranian TV anchor, Gisoo Misha Ahmadi, downplayed the attack and quoted a military official in Isfahan.

”He (the official) did confirm that there were some loud sounds that were heard in the east of the city of Isfahan and this was related to the air defense system – as we told you and our viewers before – triggered by the presence of three small drones that were present in that area.” 

Other reporters near Isfahan showed how quiet and normal Isfahan looked on local television and Iranian officials are also downplaying the incident.

Middle East expert Avi Melamed told CBN News Iran seems to be minimizing the story on purpose.

In Israel, citizens woke up Friday to the news of the strike. After the massive Iranian attack days ago, they anticipated some sort of retaliation would take place, although so far, Israel is not taking responsibility.

Unnamed U.S. officials apparently confirmed to American media sources that Israel carried out the strikes, but Israeli officials say they don't understand why the U.S. confirmed the attack.

The strike on Isfahan took place on the 85th birthday of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, some analysts believe the Israeli response was measured – only enough to answer Iran's belligerence from Sunday.

That's because Israel's military is preparing to enter the last stronghold of Hamas in the Gazan city of Rafah, to complete the goal of finishing off Hamas as a fighting force in the Gazan city of Rafah and neutralize the terror group's leadership, as well as to free the Hamas-held hostages;

Israeli troops are still operating in the central Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and striking military compounds, observation posts, and rocket launchers, as well as launching points. They've also destroyed 17 tunnel shafts.

For now, the world's focus is on the simmering tension between Israel and Iran, and what may come next.

