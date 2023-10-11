UPDATE: Israel Faces Simmering Northern Front After Provocation by Hezbollah

ABOVE: Israeli soldiers drive an armored personal carrier near the border with Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Israel has been shelling terrorist outposts in Lebanon since Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at an Israeli army position. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

UPDATE:

Northern Israel was placed on high alert on Wednesday night, Israel time, after reports of hostile aircraft entering the country from Lebanon.

The fears of a full-scale air assault did not materialize after the government had initially urged citizens across northern Israel to shelter.

A report was recieved regarding a suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group and other terrorists in the area are known to have drones and gliders. In addition, Hezbollah is known to be armed with more than 150,000 rockets, largely provided by the radical Islamic regime in Iran.

Hezbollah had been firing anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military position earlier Wednesday which forced Israel to respond with shelling into southern Lebanon. The Iranian-backed terrorist group claimed to have killed and wounded Israeli troops with its initial missile strike.

Even before the air assault warning, IDF Spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CBN, "There have already been attacks on Israel from the north, including Hezbollah firing missiles multiple times toward Israeli troops. We have responded and so far, it hasn't crossed a certain threshold of casualties and severity. But we have mobilized troops to the north, and we are prepared."

