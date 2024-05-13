Trump Pulls Support for Palestinian State; Rabbi Applauds Decision, Urges Christians to help Israel 'Keep God's Land'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Former President Donald Trump surprised many people both inside and outside of Israel recently when he came out against a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He's the first U.S. leader in 30 years to do so.

The 45th president, who said he favored a Palestinian state when he was in office, stated in a recent interview with Time Magazine, “There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough. I think it’s going to be much tougher to get. I also think you have fewer people that liked the idea. You had a lot of people that liked the idea four years ago. Today, you have far fewer people that like that idea."

Trump was commended by Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who congratulated him "for his clear words and his return from his support for the establishment of a Palestinian state."

CBN News talked with Rabbi Tuly Weisz after Trump's Time interview. Weisz, the founder of Israel365 and another organization called Keep God's Land also applauded the Trump statement. He explained why a two-state solution won't work and why it's important for Christians and Jews to work together to bolster Judea and Samaria, the land of the Bible.

