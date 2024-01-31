With a Trained Eye on Islamists, Expert Says It's Critical to Know What They're Teaching

JERUSALEM, Israel – For 25 years, Yigal Carmon has been on the front line of a battle for the minds of generations in the Middle East and in Western nations. A quarter-century ago, Carmon co-founded MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute.

From his background in Israeli military intelligence, Carmon understood the need for people in the West to understand what children in the Arab and Muslim world are learning in their textbooks and in their schools.

Radical Islamists have traditionally sent out two different sets of messages – one for consumption by the increasingly secularized West and one for domestic outreach in the Arabic-speaking world.

Carmon says citizens in the increasingly secularized West are looking for a progressive way of life. "People are trying to modernize it, particularly in America, to have a new life, modernized life, Westernized life." Yet, with billions of dollars to spend on education universities, and cultural centers, the message is unbelievably different for the Islamists – what Carmon calls "the entity of evil...that drags them back to the Islam of the seventh century – not the Islam that could be moderate."

