Top US General Meets with Israel’s Minister of Defense

CBN News
08-23-2023

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley met with Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.   

The two military leaders discussed regional security issues, opportunities for increased bilateral cooperation, coordination to defend against threats posed by Iran across the region and other items of mutual strategic interest. 

Minister Gallant spoke to the General ahead of his retirement next month and expressed his deep appreciation for the General's personal contribution to the State of Israel and to U.S.-Israel ties over the past four years.  

The meeting also comes at a time of rising tensions in the region as well as a spike in terror attacks inside Israel.

"General Mark A. Milley is one of the most significant, true friends of the State of Israel, as well as a partner in our common mission to achieve stability and security. I have personally thanked the General, for his contribution to the security of the State of Israel,” Gallant said.

