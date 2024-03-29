This Tomb Is Empty: Watch the Resurrection Service from the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – There's an empty grave here in East Jerusalem, now known as the Arab quarter of Jerusalem, just outside the city walls. It's called the Garden Tomb, and it is one of the two places that is thought to be the final resting place of Jesus of Nazareth.

Many say this particular tomb matches the biblical narrative.

It is outside the city walls and is very close to a cliff face that could have been the site called Golgotha, "the place of the skull."

CBN's Paul Strand Visits Golgotha

CBN News is at the place where many people #believe is the place where Jesus was #crucified, #buried, and #risen @thegardentombjerusalem Join us to #celebrate on Sunday at 6:30 AM #Israel time. pic.twitter.com/vkChnWuusw — Jerusalem Dateline (@JlemDateline) March 28, 2024

The Garden Tomb was closed for a while after the attacks on October 7th because it exists in Arab East Jerusalem. And with tensions being so high, officials thought it would be safer just to close it. But they reopened it in February so that people can come here for Easter to visit this sacred place.

Simon Holland, director of the Garden Tomb, told us, "We need to be open because the gospel must be reclaimed, particularly at this time. So on February 4th, we reopened the garden."

It would be a real shame to come to a place like this to just appreciate it for its beauty or its historical significance without taking some time to sit and contemplate the sacrifice that was made for you and me by Christ on the cross because the most important part of that story happened right here.

"I think this is the most important time to have that celebration because we worship a wounded, risen Christ who identifies and shares in our sufferings, but also gives hope," Holland said.

The most important aspect of this place is not what you find here, but what you don't find here, and that is a body. The tomb is empty.

Watch the Easter Sunrise Service from the Garden Tomb

As Christians around the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, you too can celebrate the Messiah's Resurrection from the city where it happened.

CBN Jerusalem, in conjunction with the Garden Tomb Association, is streaming the Easter service from the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem Sunday morning.

The special "sunrise service" can be watched as early as 11:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday night (because Jerusalem is 7 hours ahead of us) on the CBN News Channel and the CBN Family App.

WATCH the LIVESTREAM BELOW: "He is not here. He is risen from the dead!"