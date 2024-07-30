On Sympathy Visit to Druze Community, Netanyahu Vows 'Severe' Response to Hezbollah Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broke away from his War Cabinet Monday to visit the Druze village hit by a Hezbollah rocket over the weekend.

As he consoled families of the 12 children and teenagers killed in the attack, Netanyahu expressed solidarity with the people and vowed a strong response.

“Like all citizens of Israel – and I must tell you, like many people across the entire world – we were profoundly shocked by this terrible killing," he stated.

The prime minister also pledged to send a powerful message to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He declared, “These children are our children; they are the children of us all. The State of Israel will not, and cannot, ignore this. Our response will come and it will be severe.”

Retired Maj. General Yaakov Amidror of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies tells CBN News Israel must take the time it needs to ensure a successful mission.

“We are not in a rush. Not at all," Amidror said. "The more we can be prepared, the better. If we need to wait another week, it's more than okay. Here we have to retaliate and the retaliation should be well prepared before you. You have to prepare the retaliation, and all the arrangements for the consequences of the retaliation.”

In anticipation of a coming attack, The Associated Press reports Hezbollah is preparing its own retaliation that would involve precision-guided, long-range missiles. The report adds that Hezbollah doesn't want a full-blown war.

Amidror added that Israel's show of force would indicate what direction it was ready to take.

“(It) very much depends on the decision of the decision-makers. (Are) they ready to go to a big war?" he asked.

Amidror contends that Israel will hit two different sets of targets depending on the decision on whether to go to all-out war, and he added, "It very much depends on the readiness or willingness to go to a big war."

Amidror lists key points Israel needs to consider before it chooses a full-scale war, including:

--quality and quantity of ammunition

--whether the economy can endure six to nine months of war

--domestic and international legitimacy, especially from the U.S.

--the Israel Defense Forces' level of readiness

--the level of readiness on the home front

Amidror concluded, “These are the elements that should be considered before someone is saying, yes, I am ready to go for war.”