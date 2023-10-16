Relatives mourn during the funeral of Antonio Macias, killed by Hamas militants while attending a music festival in southern Israel, at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Stunning Sign in Sky Emerges as Grieving Israelis Identify Loved Ones Killed By Hamas

As Israelis continue to process the horror that unfolded Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists attacked and murdered innocents, a sign of God’s peace and love emerged over the weekend.

Yael Eckstein, CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), has been on the ground with her organization to provide food, resources, and comfort to victims and their families.

Eckstein shared an Instagram post Sunday explaining her work, the dire situation, and the stunning image her staff observed in the skies as they continued to provide comfort.

“At the location in Israel where family members gather to identify the bodies of loved ones, The Fellowship has been providing them with mattresses, chairs, food, drink, phone chargers, and emotional support,” she wrote. “[Twenty-four-seven] for six days, we have had our volunteers doing shifts, in this heartbreaking reality.”

But Eckstein said something incredible happened: “God spoke to them in the form of this stunning rainbow.”

She shared a photo of a beautiful rainbow stretching over relief workers helping victims deal with the unthinkable — and described the rainbow’s significance to ailing and distressed Israelis.

“Despite the death that has been surrounding us for the past week … this rainbow was a bold reminder,” Eckstein added. “The Jewish people will never be destroyed.”

Genesis 9 records the rainbow as a symbol of God’s covenant with humanity. Verse 13 (NIV) proclaims, “I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.”

God told Noah he would remember that covenant whenever a rainbow appeared in the skies, pledging never again to use water to create a life-destroying flood.

He continued in Verse 16: “Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.”

As CBN Digital recently reported, Eckstein also reflected in an interview last week on the horrific impact of Hamas’ attacks and why the entire world should be on notice.

“When we see babies beheaded, when we see women and their children being taken as hostages and raped … this is the epitome of evil.”

