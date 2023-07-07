In Shocking Case of Bias, BBC Anchor Claims, 'Israeli Forces Are Happy to Kill Children'

JERUSALEM, Israel –This week, Israel completed a two-day counter-terrorism operation in the Palestinian city of Jenin. The IDF conducted the operation in order to destroy the epicenter of terrorism in northern Samaria (the West Bank) where more than fifty Israelis have been killed or injured in the past year by terrorists from Jenin.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went on the BBC to explain and defend Israel’s actions. During the interview, BBC presenter Anjana Gadgil argued that at least four terrorists who were killed in the operation were under the age of 18 and made the statement, “Terrorists, but children. The Israeli forces are happy to kill children.”

Bennett went on to point out these so-called “children” were armed terrorists fighting the IDF. The statement itself went viral and was seen by many as one more egregious example of BBC and mainstream media bias against Israel.

CBN News spoke with Gil Hoffman, the Executive Director of Honest Reporting, an organization that monitors the media’s reporting on Israel, and asked about his reaction to the BBC interview and the wider issue of media bias.

