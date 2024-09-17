Rumors Swirl over Gallant's Possible Dismissal as Israel Warns US Envoy War Looms with Hezbollah

JERUSALEM, Israel – Political upheaval is looming in Israel amid talk of expanding the war, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be ready to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The reports come as Israel moves ahead in planning a major operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Media reports abound concerning Netanyahu's exploration of replacements for Gallant. The two have been at odds for months over direction in the war against Hamas and occupation of the Philadelphia Corridor, as well as Gallant's unapproved visit to Washington to talk with the Biden administration.

Even before the war, Netanyahu and Gallant sparred over the government's direction on judicial reform.

Several reports suggest Netanyahu is negotiating with former Likud member Gideon Sa'ar who formed a separate party outside the ruling coalition, to join the government. Both sides dismissed the reports as not accurate or "nothing new."

Meanwhile, Gallant told visiting Biden advisor Amos Hochstein Monday that Israel is close to taking dramatic military action against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Netanyahu also met with Hochstein, reminding him that Israel will do whatever is necessary to end Hezbollah's threat to northern residents. Israel's Security Cabinet updated its objectives to include returning the 60,000 displaced residents.

Israeli Government Spokesman David Mencer stated, "The current situation is not sustainable. Now this requires a change in the current balance of forces on our northern border, and Israel will do whatever is necessary to return our residents securely to our homes."

In Gaza, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar sent a letter praising Yemen's Houthis on Sunday's missile attack on central Israel. The missile firing did little more than start a brushfire, but Sinwar wrote, "I congratulate you on your success in reaching the depth of the enemy entity."

The United Nations Security Council took up the Gaza issue in New York on Monday, discussing humanitarian aid. One controversy is whether the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is helping or hurting Palestinians.

Jorge Moreira da Silva from the U.N. Office for Project Services, said, “Allow me here to also emphasize the critical and irreplaceable role that UNRWA plays in Gaza."

But Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon accused UNRWA of teaching hatred against Israel and Jews and enabling despair.

"UNRWA -Gaza has become nothing more than a cartel fostering hatred and prolonging misery in Gaza," Danon insisted.

He also accused UNRWA of employing Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7th atrocities.

"Each of these terrorists were Hamas military operatives," Danon explained. "They had a day job and a night job. Each of them was employed by UNRWA."

