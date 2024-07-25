Rampant Anti-Semitism in France and Security Concerns for Israeli Athletes at the Olympics

Anti-Semitism has been increasing exponentially worldwide, especially in Europe. This rise was evident even before the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. A report from the first half of 2023 showed a 400% increase in anti-Semitic incidents in some European countries.

“The Hamas attacks and their aftermath have had a profound impact on the lives of Jews in the European Union,” according to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).

The report states that 96% percent of Jewish people said they have faced anti-Semitism in the last year and 80% feel that it has been getting worse in recent years.

“Jews are more frightened than ever before,” FRA director Sirpa Rautio said in the survey’s foreword. And “over 70 percent hide their Jewish idenitiy occasionally.”

France is one of the most dangerous areas for anti-Semitic attacks and Jewish people are now considering immigrating to Israel or “making Aliyah” as it’s called in Hebrew.

Last week 100 immigrants from France landed at Ben Gurion Airport on a special flight organized by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency.

More than 2,000 Jews filed for Aliyah only 48 hours after the recent French election results because of the post-election uncertainity and skyrocketing anti-Semitism.

“Since the outbreak of the war, there has been a dramatic 510 percent increase in the opening of Aliyah files from France compared to the same period last year,” said Emmanuel Zion, the head of the Jewish Agency delegation in France.

The French elections earlier this month resulted in the left-wing New Popular Front alliance, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, securing significant support. This coalition, includes the centrist Ensemble, the Socialist Party, and the France Unbowed far-left party (LFI), which is widely regarded as antisemitic.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the France Unbowed party, has made several controversial statements regarding French Jews and Israel, describing French Jews as "aggressive," "arrogant," and "sectarian." Additionally, Mélenchon referred to Israel's military actions against Hamas in Gaza as "genocide" and suggested that "peace-loving Frenchmen" cannot express solidarity with the victims of the October 7th attack.

Following the election results, pro-Palestinian supporters and Muslims in France celebrated by marching through the streets, setting fires, and chanting, "Death to France, Death to the Jews, Death to the police."

A short film shows the fear a French family is experiencing in their country. The film depicts various ways Jewish families are grappling with hatred and compromising their religion. It aired on every French TV network and went viral on social media.

The Summer Olympic Games start on July 26 in Paris, and according to Israeli news sources, 15 Israeli athletes have already received death threats via email. Israel sent armed Shin Bet agents to Paris for the largest security operation for the 88 Israeli athletes.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has sent a letter to his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, warning of an Iranian-backed plot to attack the Israeli delegation at the Games.

Due to security concerns, the memorial ceremony for the 1972 Munich Olympics Israeli terror attack victims will be held outside the Olympic Village at a secret location during the Paris games.