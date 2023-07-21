Protesters Dominate Israel's Judicial Reform Headlines, Yet Supporters Say Changes Needed for Decades

JERUSALEM, Israel – Since day 1 of the swearing-in of the Netanyahu coalition government late last year, protesters have filled the streets every week in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other parts of the country to express their opposition to plans for reforming the nation's judicial system.

Despite their accusations that the reform laws – which seek to limit the power of Supreme Court justices and judges to overturn laws passed by the Knesset – will mark the end of democracy in Israel, the government is moving forward with what supporters believe are much-needed changes that will make democracy stronger.

To get a keen in-depth perspective of the issues at hand, CBN News spoke with Senior Counsel for International and Government Affairs Jeff Ballabon, with the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) in Jerusalem.

The interview is in 2 parts. Click on the video above for Part 1, and click here to see Part 2.