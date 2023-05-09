Pastor Robert Jeffress, Honored as 'Friend of Zion', Concerned About Church's Support for Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – One of America's most well-known preachers sees Christians growing dangerously cold toward Israel.

Jerusalem's Friends of Zion Museum recently honored Dr. Robert Jeffress, Jr., pastor of First Baptist Dallas with its "Friend of Zion" award. CBN News had a chance to talk with him at the ceremony.

He told us, "Well, I'm very concerned at the diminishing support for Israel I'm sensing, especially among younger Christians – and quite frankly, it's the fault of the church for that. The church is not preaching what the Bible teaches about Israel. Most people are completely unaware of that unconditional covenant God made with Abraham in Genesis 12."

Jeffress talked of the special feeling he had while receiving the FOZ award in person. "There is something mystical that happens when you're in Israel," he explained. "You realize that this is the place where Jesus walked. It's the place where the prophets came. It's the place where the scriptures were written. And I've been here 10 or 12 times and it's the same feeling every time I come. It never gets old."

Jeffress said he's honored to get an award that's previously been received by some of the best-known Americans.

"This is one of the highlights of my ministry. I was in the Oval Office when President Trump received his Friends of Zion award, and he was thrilled about it. I believe that the Bible teaches us that whoever is on the right side of Israel is on the right side of God," he said.

The Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem has been highlighting the unique relationship between Israel and its Christian Zionist friends since 2015.

Through state-of-the-art exhibits, it tells of the return of the Jewish people to their historic homeland and the brave non-Jews who assisted them in realizing this dream. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Captain Asaf Shahar spoke about the unique connection that goes way beyond military assistance.

"It's something special that expresses that deep bridge between us and you," Shahar said. "And I'm telling you, it's not just tanks. It's not just airplanes. It's not just missiles. It's to continue in making this bridge that will be big and strong...of cooperation between Israeli nationality and you."

