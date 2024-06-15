Nick Vujicic Visits, Inspires Israel's Wounded Soldiers "For Such a Time as This'

Julie Stahl
06-15-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – Nearly four thousand Israeli soldiers have been wounded since October 7th, many with life-changing injuries. Recently, a special guest encouraged them not to let those changes ruin their lives.

Nick Vujicic, an international Christian speaker who was born with no arms or legs, visited Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv this month. It's where many of the soldiers wounded in the war come for treatment of their bodies and souls.

Vujicic, who is an inspiration to every audience he addresses, told CBN News he felt humbled and inspired after speaking to the soldiers. He called his experience with them "amazing," and said, "I think for such a time as this, it's very important for us to show up and show the support and love and plant seeds of life and faith into everyone here."

To see the report of Nick's time with the soldiers click on the video above.

