Netanyahu Vows Israel Will Fight Alone if Need Be; IDF Officer Warns 'The US Is Against Israel Now'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli leaders responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement that the U.S. will stop supplying certain ammunition for Israel's operation to defeat Hamas in Rafah, marking a watershed moment in Israel's history.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already promised earlier this week that if Israel had to go it alone in its war against Hamas, it would do so. After President Joe Biden said he would withhold key weapons if Israel launched a major operation in Rafah operation, Netanyahu reiterated his pledge just before the nation's Independence Day.

“In the War of Independence 76 years ago, we were few against many. We had no weapons, there was an arms embargo on Israel, but with the greatness of spirit, bravery and unity among us – we won.”

Netanyahu continued, “Today we are much stronger. We are stronger, we are determined, and we are united to defeat our enemy and those who seek our souls. If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. I have already said that if we have to – we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails. And with the same greatness of spirit, with God's help, we will win together."

Despite the partial weapons embargo, IDF’s Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says the military has what it needs.

"The army has munitions for the missions it has planned, and for the missions in Rafah too - we have what we need. I say this here in the context of everything that happened with the United States, and it is important to say it," stated Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF’s Chief Spokesman.

IDF Reserve Lt Colonel Eyal Dror told CBN News that Biden’s decision helps Hamas, explaining that Hamas is taking courage from this decision.

"The U.S. is against Israel now so we can continue to not allow and release the kidnapped. It means that more people will probably be hit because Israel will have to use more force in order to make Hamas agree to these agreements," Dror said.

Dror also stated that the Middle East is watching, letting the terrorists have the advantage.

"The Middle East is not just Israel and Hamas. It's everything. I remind you that the Middle East is still remembering what happened with the withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan. It was just two years ago and the U.S., in their opinion, betrayed the allies. Now it's the same. It's the same message."

Biden also faced criticism in Washington from both Democrats and Republicans, with some conservatives telling the administration it is aiding Hamas.

Sen. Tom Cotton, (R) Arkansas said, "Hamas's leaders and its last four battalions are holed up in Rafah. So Israel has to defeat Hamas in Rafah to win. Hamas wins if it survives in Rafah. And Joe Biden has threatened to withhold weapons from Israel for fighting in Rafah. Therefore, Joe Biden objectively favors a Hamas victory over Israel."

Israel is looking ahead to what could be the next war – against Hezbollah. Defense Minister Gallant spoke to troops in northern Gaza, pledging to destroy Hezbollah.

"We have very significant, very heavy fire arrays and we will make sure to activate them if there is a need and reason. You have proven yourselves so far, I think in an impressive way, now you have to prepare for the upcoming [missions] and this summer could be a hot summer."

But for now, the focus is on finishing off Hamas in Rafah, as Israeli forces are taking out terrorists and maintaining their offensive in Gaza.