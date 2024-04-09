Netanyahu Sets Date for Rafah Invasion, Rejects Ceasefire Deals that Don't Include Victory over Hamas

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that a date has been set to invade Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold.

The prime minister insists Israel won't accept a ceasefire deal that prevents such an invasion and the achievement of total victory over Hamas.

He made the announcement Monday, declaring, "We are working all the time to achieve our goals – primarily the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas. This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen – there is a date.”

The U.S. has also reportedly proposed a new ceasefire deal. It would seek a six-week halt in the fighting, exchange 40 of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas for 900 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, including some who have murdered Israelis.

Hamas is expected to respond to this latest proposal by Tuesday night. If they agree, the truce could begin as soon as Wednesday.

The Biden administration has indicated it wants to replace Netanyahu and has hinted it will reduce U.S. support if Israel invades Rafah and doesn't agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held high-level talks in Washington with Yair Lapid, former Israeli prime minister and the leader of the opposition to Netanyahu.

Lapid stated, "A hostage deal is doable. It is a difficult deal. This is a deal we might not like, but it's doable and therefore, it needs to be made."

Five families related to the hostages met with Pope Francis Monday. They described how the Pope spoke about Hamas.

One family member, Ashley Waxman Bakshi, said, “He called Hamas 'evil,' which they are. He called them bad guys, and evil. And, he was very clear that the hostages need to come home."

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned Tehran will retaliate after a deadly attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria, last week. Iran blames that attack on Israel.

"I'd like to say with a very loud voice, from here in Damascus, that America has a responsibility in what happened and must be held responsible. The Israeli regime will be punished," he said.

The White House indicated President Joe Biden has assured Israel the U.S. will stand with it if Iran launches directly at the Jewish State.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby recalled, "One of the things that the president said in his call with Prime Minister Netanyahu was that that the Israeli government could count on United States support for any self-defense needs against threats directly by Iran to Israel, and again threats that Iran has made public."

Meanwhile, In Israel, many Israelis believe Israel has no choice but to continue the war against Hamas.

At a protest Monday against international pressure for a ceasefire, one of the demonstrators, Yael Lasri noted, “We don’t believe that stopping the war right now is what’s going to give us back our hostages and it's not going to give us the security which we need after the 7th of October. We need to defeat Hamas, we need to break up their infrastructure, their military infrastructure and they cannot be in Gaza anymore.”

Lasri and other demonstrators say the pressure is on the wrong people.

She added, “Instead of telling the international community to place pressure on Hamas to release the hostages, they are placing pressure on Netanyahu and our government. We didn’t start the war, they did, ok? They murdered 1,200 of our people.”

Military analyst and Israel Defense Forces Reserve Major Elliot Chodoff told CBN News that while a loud protest movement against the Netanyahu government has gained much of the attention, most Israelis are firmly behind the push for victory over Hamas.

“So, I think the the mood in general is a grim determination to win the war," Chodoff said.

He explained, “There's a very loud counter- movement and I emphasize loud, because the overwhelming majority who are not speaking are the bulk of the population – the reservists and their families. And that population, for the most part, is saying this can't end short of victory. But it's a grim determination. It's not a cheering, demonstrating, screaming determination.”

Chodoff believes it's important to pray for Israel now.

“Pray for Israel's well-being. Pray for Israel's safety and pray for victory, because ultimately that's where the well-being is going to come from," he said.

