Netanyahu Says Gaza Victory Near as White House, World Pressure Intensifies

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Monday that victory in Gaza is at hand.

His declaration comes in the face of U.S. and international opposition to Israel's last major military campaign.

Netanyahu told Fox News, "Victory is close. I mean, as I've said, three-quarters of those (Hamas) fighting battalions (are gone). The best thing we can do for the future of the Middle East, for the future of peace, for the future of those hostages is to get a speedy victory."

Netanyahu also responded to President Joe Biden's "Come to Jesus" comment regarding civilian casualties in Gaza.

"I'm not familiar with the term, even though Jesus wasn't born that far from here. I can tell you if it means having a heart-to-heart conversation, we've had that many times over the forty years that I've known Joe Biden."

At the beginning of Ramadan, Netanyahu's wife Sara sent a personal letter to the Emir of Qatar's' mother, Sheikha Maza Bint Nasser al-Missned, with Ramadan wishes and a plea for the release of the hostages in Hamas captivity.

"I urge you, in the spirit of Ramadan, to leverage your significant influence to work towards the release of Israeli hostages," Mrs. Netanyahu wrote. "Your involvement could be instrumental in bringing them home, offering a beacon of hope to their families, and taking a significant step toward peace and reconciliation."

At the United Nations Security Council, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz addressed Hamas' sexual violence on October 7th.

"Hamas is not speaking on behalf of the Muslim world, and we are asking you to condemn the sexual violence crimes these barbarians committed in the name of the Muslim religion," Katz declared. "I'm demanding from the Security Council of the United Nations to put as much pressure as possible on the Hamas organization to release immediately and unconditionally all kidnapped hostages."

As Ramadan began, Israeli forces went on high alert against the threat of increasing violence and terror attacks.

Despite minor incidents, it's been relatively quiet in Jerusalem. Hundreds of Palestinians prayed peacefully on the Temple Mount at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, Isreali security forces did kill a terrorist on his way to commit a major terror attack in the center of the country.

It's why many Jews and Christians are asking for more prayers for the peace of Jerusalem and Israel during the Muslim holiday.