Netanyahu Praying for Trump, Says PA Shooting was 'Attack on Democracy'

JERUSALEM, Israel – In a message to Former President Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was shocked by the assassination attempt and sent prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery.

He cautioned the assassination attempt was much more than an assault on just one man.

“This wasn't just an attack on Donald Trump. This was an attack on a candidate for the presidency of the United States. This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies," Netanyahu declared.

During Sunday's cabinet meeting, the ministers watched a video of people within Israel calling for the murder of public officials in general, and the prime minister in particular.

Noting that commentators in the U.S. pointed to previous expressions of violence against Trump before the shooting, Netanyahu explained that Israel is experiencing similar calls to incitement.

He stated, "We are witnessing a flood of explicit threats of murder and violence against the prime minister and members of his family and against ministers and public officials. These are not just flagrant criminal offenses, they constitute a direct and explicit threat to democracy.”

On the war front in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces may have killed one of the deadliest and most elusive Hamas, commanders, Mohammed Deif.

The prime minister asserted, "Mohamed Deif is a master of murders, the Hamas chief of staff, number two in the chain of command. And was the planner and leader of the 7 October massacre and of many other terrorist attacks. His hands are stained with the blood of many Israelis."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told military personnel this weekend, "The pursuit of Hamas terrorists will continue for years, from the most senior, like what you did last night, to the terrorists in the field.”

Israel's leaders believe the nine-month war in Gaza is beginning to crush Hamas.

“Hamas is being worn down every day, paying prices and its ability to re-strengthen is very low," Gallant said.

Netanyahu alluded to recent developments in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza, saying, "In the last few weeks, we recognize clear cracks in Hamas under the intensity of the blows we are landing on it. We see changes, we see weakness."

"The result is that he has no ability to arm himself, no ability to organize, no ability to care for the wounded," Gallant elaborated.

Talks to reach a ceasefire deal to free the Hamas-held hostages might have gone off the rails again. Hamas is complaining Israel keeps introducing new conditions, while Netanyahu accuses Hamas of coming up with 29 changes it wants in the deal.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***