As More Gaza Terrorists Surrender, Netanyahu Pronounces 'Beginning of the End for Hamas'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Dozens more Hamas terrorists have surrendered to Israel. The videos show them stripped down to make sure they're not carrying any explosives or suicide belts.

Israel's military says these surrenders show that Hamas is crumbling, but cautioned it's still far from the end.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said, "There are a great many terrorists who have surrendered there, and this is a significant thing because these are signs that terrorists who are in difficult strongholds, have decided to surrender."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for more Hamas members to surrender.

"It will take more time, the war is in full swing, but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas," Netanyahu stated. "I say to the Hamas terrorists: it is over. Don't die for (Hamas chief Yahya) Sinwar. Surrender – now."

New developments raised concerns of a widening war, as Hezbollah increased its rocket fire into northern Israel over the weekend, and the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen threatened to block any ships carrying supplies to Israel.

The United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a non-binding resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Netanyahu thanked the U.S. for its veto last Friday of a binding Security Council ceasefire resolution.

"Other countries should also understand that it is impossible on the one hand to support the elimination of Hamas, and on the other hand to call for an end to the war that will prevent the elimination of Hamas," the prime minister said. "Therefore, Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas and to achieve the other war goals we have set.”

Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate, two opposing views on the war surfaced between Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Sanders told CBS Face the Nation it would be irresponsible for the U.S. to give Netanyahu another $10 billion to wage Israel's war against Hamas; but at a conference in Qatar, Senator Graham said the U.S. has Israel's back.

“The last time a bunch of people tried to kill all the Jews 80 years ago there was no Israel," said Graham. "So the one thing I can tell you, if it's your goal to kill all the Jews, you're going to have one hell of a fight on your hands. And the United States of America is going to stand with Israel without animosity toward the Palestinians."

On the international front, thousands of Europeans in Berlin and Brussels marched against anti-Semitism.

Joël Rubinfeld, President of the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism, declared, "(We are here) because there is a huge increase of anti-Semitism in Belgium since October 7th. We (witnessed) more than a 1,000% of increase. So we are living in a very complicated period. And also to send a message to the Jewish community of Belgium to tell them that they are not alone.”

With Israel facing a two-front war in Gaza and on the northern border, Herzi Halevi, the IDF chief of staff, told a group of Israeli officers, "For the return to all the communities, both in the south and in the north – first, we need to return to a different situation, and return to both safety and a sense of security. There is a military way to do this, the beginning of which is also what you are doing here.”

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news on Israel's fight for survival.***