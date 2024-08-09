Middle East Expert: Israel's Threat to Go Full-Force against Iran, Hezbollah 'Scares' Them

JERUSALEM, Israel – Since last month's killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on the streets of Tehran and Hezbollah second-in-command Fouad Shukur in Beirut last month, the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxy groups have made daily threats to attack Israel, perhaps on numerous fronts and in simultaneous actions.

Yet, one Middle East analyst tells CBN News Israel's pledge to hit Iran and its proxies with full forces has put fear into the Islamist leaders, especially when the Israeli threats are backed by U.S. military force.

