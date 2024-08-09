ap24218417672038.jpg

Middle East Expert: Israel's Threat to Go Full-Force against Iran, Hezbollah 'Scares' Them

Chris Mitchell
08-09-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – Since last month's killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on the streets of Tehran and Hezbollah second-in-command Fouad Shukur in Beirut last month, the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxy groups have made daily threats to attack Israel, perhaps on numerous fronts and in simultaneous actions.

Yet, one Middle East analyst tells CBN News Israel's pledge to hit Iran and its proxies with full forces has put fear into the Islamist leaders, especially when the Israeli threats are backed by U.S. military force.

To watch our interview with Yigal Carmon, the head of MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute), click on the video below.

