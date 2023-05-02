McCarthy Hails Israel’s ‘Modern Miracle’ at Knesset, Says America, Israel Stand ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’

JERUSALEM, Israel – For the first time in 25 years, Monday, a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives addressed Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.

In his speech, following a rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) reaffirmed the deep bond between Israel and the United States.

Speaker McCarthy came at the invitation of Israel’s Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Together, they reviewed an honor guard and laid a wreath for the fallen soldier in front of the Knesset.

Beyond the ceremonies, McCarthy voiced the commitment of the United States to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

He told the Knesset legislators, “As we stand shoulder-to-shoulder against Iran's regional aggression, we must always remain resolute in our commitment that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

His speech came just days after Israel celebrated its 75th anniversary on the Jewish calendar.

McCarthy noted how the nation’s birth fulfilled biblical prophecy. “The prophet Isaiah predicted a brighter future to come,” he said. “Inspired by God, he shared this command: ‘Arise, shine, thy light is come.’ My friends, today, 75 years after declaring independence, Israel’s light shines brighter than ever before.”

He added, “Ladies and gentlemen, Israel’s rebirth is nothing less than a modern miracle. And I thank you for it.”

The speaker told them the House recently passed a bipartisan resolution celebrating both the anniversary and the Abraham Accords; he also warned that the number one threat to Israel and to those accords is Iran.

“Most of the turmoil in this region, of violence and instability, can be traced back to that source, which continues to fund terrorism, arms its proxy militias, and pursues nuclear weapons,” McCarthy cautioned.

During a news conference following his speech, CBN News asked the Speaker about U.S. military cooperation with Israel against Iran, noting his promise to the Knesset that the U.S. would not allow Iran to get such a weapon, but that there was a sense in Israel that they may have to be prepared to go against Iran by themselves. Would he recommend to the White House that the U.S. join Israel militarily, if U.S. help was needed?

McCarthy answered, “One thing I've always learned is peace through strength. I think the entire region, the entire world knows an armed nuclear Iran is not a safe place to be for the world. And I think it's very clear with the people behind me as well, we will never stand to allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Shortly after his arrival in Israel, McCarthy also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He told a Hebrew publication that if President Biden doesn’t soon invite Netanyahu to the White House, he will invite him to Capitol Hill.

On the Iran issue, Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations and current Knesset member Danny Danon told CBN News Iran is a threat not only to Israel, but also to the United States, and why Netanyahu should be invited to the White House.

“It shouldn't be the burden of Israel to deal with the threat coming from Iran. Nuclear Iran, it's a threat for the American people,” Danon said. “God forbid if they will have a nuclear bomb, you can find it in the Port of LA or Miami in one of the containers. That's why the American people should be worried about nuclear Iran the same way we are worried about it. It's a global effort, and I expect that the President, Biden, will invite Prime Minister Netanyahu to the White House to discuss those issues. It must happen ASAP.”

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***