Leader of Pastors' Group Visiting Israel: 'An Absolute Need' for Pastors, Congregations to Raise Voices

JERUSALEM, Israel – A pastor to pastors says that today it's almost as important for them to concentrate on the Jews of the world as it is on their own Christian congregations.

Bishop Robert Stearns from Eagles' Wings Ministries brings pastors to Israel every year, and CBN News met a group recently at the Western Wall.

Stearns told us, "Jewish communities around the world are under attack. It's not safe for Jewish people to walk through major cities on our planet. There is an absolute need for Christians to raise their voices as some real as watchmen on the wall on behalf of Israel and the Jewish people."

To watch Bishop Stearns' stirring message to pastors in Jerusalem and everywhere, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***