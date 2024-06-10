JNS Editor Traiman: While Preaching Unity, Gantz Just Threw Concept of Unity 'Out the Window'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Less than 36 hours after Israelis began to celebrate the daring rescue operation that led to the return of four Hamas-held hostages, National Unity Party leader and War Cabinet member Benny Gantz announced he was leaving the Netanyahu coalition government.

What impact will the Gantz departure have on the Israeli government and on the military campaign against Hamas?

CBN News spoke with JNS Jerusalem News Editor Alex Traiman. He told us, "It's become clear to many Israelis that Gantz is just an opportunist and is throwing the whole concept of unity out the window, even while he continues to preach for unity."

To see more of Traiman's analysis, watch the full interview by clicking on the video above.

