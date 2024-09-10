Jerusalem Prayer Director: Chaos in US Could Signal Time for American Jews’ Aliyah to Israel

Chris Mitchell *
09-10-2024

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – The rapid rise of antisemitism in America, especially since the Hamas atrocities of October 7th, along with the convulsion on university campuses, has led many people to wonder whether the largest population of Jews outside Israel will continue to be safe in North America.

CBN News spoke recently with Tom Hess, director of the House of Prayer for All Nations in Jerusalem. Hess, the author of the book, Let My People Go, now in its tenth edition, witnessed the flood of Russian Jews into Israel after the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. He believes the coming months could see a similar transition for American Jews.

To watch our interview with Hess, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Share This article

About The Author

Chris
Mitchell *

Jefe del Buró de noticias para Medio Oriente de CBN News En momentos cuando la atención del mundo está atenta a los acontecimientos en el Medio Oriente, la audiencia de CBN ha llegado a apreciar los informes oportunos de Chris Mitchell desde ésta explosiva región del mundo. Mitchell aporta una perspectiva bíblica y profética a los eventos diarios de noticias que dan forma a nuestro mundo. Chris comenzó a informar sobre Medio Oriente a mediados de los años noventa. El viajó repetidamente allá para informar sobre asuntos religiosos y políticos que enfrentaban Israel y los estados árabes
More