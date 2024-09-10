Jerusalem Prayer Director: Chaos in US Could Signal Time for American Jews’ Aliyah to Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – The rapid rise of antisemitism in America, especially since the Hamas atrocities of October 7th, along with the convulsion on university campuses, has led many people to wonder whether the largest population of Jews outside Israel will continue to be safe in North America.

CBN News spoke recently with Tom Hess, director of the House of Prayer for All Nations in Jerusalem. Hess, the author of the book, Let My People Go, now in its tenth edition, witnessed the flood of Russian Jews into Israel after the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. He believes the coming months could see a similar transition for American Jews.

To watch our interview with Hess, click on the video above.

