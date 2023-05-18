Israel's Bond with Iranian People Grows Stronger as US Filmmaker Commissions Solidarity Banners

JERUSALEM, Israel – When massive Iranian street protests began last September after the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, taken into police custody for not wearing Iranian headgear properly, Iranian-American filmmaker Hooman Khalili decided he had to do something to support the women-led demonstrations and show solidarity with the Iranian people.

As Iranian security forces targeted women for death and arrest, poisoned young students in girls' schools, then began to shoot into the eyes of women protesters, Khalili commissioned talented artists to produce banners that would focus on the women and their plight, a plight of repression shared by the vast majority of Iranians.

CBN News talked with Khalili in January when he brought an artistically beautiful banner to Israel – the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The number of solidarity banners has now grown to five: two in Jerusalem, two in the Israeli coastal town of Netanya, and one in Jesus' hometown of Nazareth.

Last month, Iran's Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi made his first visit to Israel and stood for photographs next to one of the banners, a symbol of the strengthening bond between the people of Israel and the people of Iran.

We talked again with Khalili to assess the impact of the banners, which now number more than 80 around the world.

To see the interview, click on the video above.

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.**