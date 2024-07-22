Israelis, Thanking God for Sparing President Trump's Life, Recite Psalm at Jerusalem's Western Wall

JERUSALEM, Israel – Many Americans believe the failure of the attempted assassination of former President Trump was a miracle. Many Israelis do as well, and that's why one man wanted to give thanks at a place among the most holy in all of Jerusalem: the Western Wall.

James Rosenberg asked Jews at the Wall to join him in reciting Psalm 100 on behalf of the 45th president.

"This is a psalm that is dedicated to being thankful to God for something that happens that you want to be thankful for," Rosenberg told those gathered.

He says the group's action at the Wall and what happened to President Trump transcended politics.

"The issue about what we said there was a miracle," Rosenberg recounted. "There was a miracle that happened, a big miracle. And Mr. Trump knows it and his followers know it. And people all around him know that there was a miracle there. If that bullet had gone a quarter of a centimeter to the other side, he'd be gone and he knows that."

The people in Jerusalem recited the Psalm on behalf of the former president.

"So, the way we (Jewish people) look at things, when a person has a miracle, they have to be thankful. And I, in my saying that chapter of the Psalms, was acting on behalf of Mr. Trump, because he has an obligation to say thankful (things), to be thankful, and to say it at the most important place in the world, which is right over there," Rosenberg stated, pointing at the Western Wall.

Rosenberg believes miracles such as the one that happened in Butler, PA, affect the nations and Israel.

"Once we recognize that something's a miracle, we recognize that for the nation of Israel, miracles are our family business. For 4000 years, we've been experiencing miracles. Sometimes we accept it, sometimes we go, we're not interested. But there are miracles nonetheless," he said.

He continued, "And so how to process miracles and how to deal with miracles is our business here in Israel. And what's very important to understand is when we are thankful for the miracles that happen in the world, we bring on redemption. And the redemption of Israel is the redemption of the whole world."

PSALM 100 SAYS:

A SONG OF THANKS: SHOUT FOR JOY TO GOD, ALL THE EARTH

SERVE THE LORD WITH GLADNESS; COME BEFORE HIM WITH JOYFUL SONGS.

KNOW THAT GOD IS THE LORD: HE MADE US, AND WE ARE HIS; WE ARE HIS PEOPLE, THE SHEEP OF HIS PASTURE.

COME TO HIS GATES WITH THANKSGIVING AND HIS COURTS WITH PRAISE; GIVE THANKS TO HIM AND BLESS HIS NAME.

FOR GOD IS GOOD, HIS LOVINGKINDNESS IS FOREVER; HIS FAITHFULNESS CONTINUES THROUGH ALL GENERATIONS.

