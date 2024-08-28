Israelis Rejoice at Hostage Rescue as IDF launches Biggest West Bank Counter-Terror Op in Decades

JERUSALEM, Israel – In a dramatic turn of events, Israeli forces have successfully rescued a hostage from Hamas' underground tunnels in Gaza, while launching a major operation in Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces released footage of a military helicopter landing in Gaza, showing the daring rescue of Qaid Farhan al-Qadi.

He's the latest of eight hostages rescued alive since October 7th, and the first to be found in Hamas' vast network of underground tunnels.

Al-Qadi, 52, a Bedouin Arab, is the first Israeli Arab hostage rescued alive in this conflict.

The former hostage's brother told reporters the family is thankful for the world's prayers.

"Thank God, thank God, God, that gave us news today after 11 months, a news that we didn't imagine and didn't dream of even," he said.

He added, "And thanks to the people who prayed for us, that spoke, to the whole world, to all the good people in the world."

The father of 11 also rejoiced at being reunited with his family.

A reporter asked, "Did he meet his youngest son?" "Yes," came the reply. "What did he say?" "Excitement, excitement, he left him when he was 4 months old."

IDF Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated, "Israeli commandos rescued Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi from an underground tunnel following accurate intelligence."

Meanwhile, the IDF has launched its largest counter-terrorism operation in Palestinian Authority areas in 22 years, dubbed "Operation Summer Camp." Palestinian sources report at least ten Palestinians killed so far – four in Tubas, four in an IDF airstrike near Jenin, and two in an exchange of fire in Jenin.

Back in Gaza, the rescue of al-Qadi has ignited hope for the families of the remaining hostages. However, it also highlights the ongoing conflict's growing complexity.

Ceasefire negotiations are set to continue in Doha, Qatar.

U.S. National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby noted Tuesday, "Talks are moving forward today in Doha. President Biden directed (CIA) Director Burns and Brett McGurk to participate for the United States."

Kirby added, "They're on the ground right now, working with representatives from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt. Qatar and Egypt are in turn mediating with Hamas. The resumption of these talks is an important step. And in the lead-up to this meeting, we'd already narrowed some gaps."

After 326 days in captivity, al-Qadi appeared thin but healthy, giving his rescuers a thumbs-up from his hospital bed in Beersheva before speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone.

"I want you to know that the entire nation of Israel hugs you, and the others too – we will bring them back," Netanyahu told him.

In the meantime, Israel is pushing its advance in Gaza to try to bring more good news to the Israeli people.

Hagari noted, "There are still 108 hostages whose families are still waiting to hear news that their loved ones are home. And they should know that we will not rest – we will not rest – until we fulfill our mission to bring all our hostages back home."

