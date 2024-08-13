Israelis Pray During Day Marked by Jewish Tragedies as Multiple Nations Warn Iran against Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel – Despite threats from many fronts, tens of thousands of Israelis gathered to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem and at Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv for the Jewish commemoration of Tisha B'Av.

It's a day on the Hebrew calendar when disasters have hit the Jewish people, such as the destruction of both the First and Second Temples and the start of World War I.

The prayers began on Monday and will continue until sundown on Tuesday, including a reading of the Book of Lamentations. During the biblical reading, people sit on the ground as a sign of mourning and humility.

Israel says it's taking the threats from its enemies seriously, whether Hezbollah, Iran, or other proxies, and the Israel Defense Forces aren't waiting to strike back.

"We attack all the time and remove threats as soon as we detect them," said IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari. "We are at peak readiness for this mission."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pronounced the Jewish nation ready. "We are in days of vigilance and preparedness. The threats from Tehran as well as Beirut may come to fruition," Gallant stated.

The U.S. agrees with Israel's intelligence which warns that a wave of major attacks could come at any moment.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby cautioned, "We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks."

Hezbollah also appears to be readying for war. Lebanese media reports say the Iranian proxy has evacuated people, computers, and equipment from its Beirut headquarters.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden joined the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, and Italy in a joint statement: "We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place."

In Gaza, an IDF general divulged that military personnel were just minutes away from reaching Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. They found his coffee was still hot and a great deal of cash was discovered in his underground jar.

In the coalition, an open conflict was aired between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.

Netanyahu has insisted on a total military victory over Hamas. But Gallant said at a Knesset meeting, "I hear all the heroes with the war drums, the 'absolute victory,' and this gibberish."

Netanyahu's office then released a statement accusing Gallant of "adopting the anti-Israel narrative." It stated that the prime minister's demand for total victory is a clear directive "and it obligates everyone – including Gallant."

WATCH: War Could Cripple Israel's Power Grid

