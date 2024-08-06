As Israelis Endure Stressful Wait for Iran Attack, Analysts Urge Stronger US Warning to Tehran

JERUSALEM, Israel – From Tehran to Tel Aviv, the Middle East is anticipating an attack on Israel by Iran and its proxies. It's expected Israel's response will be much bigger than it has been in the past.

U.S. Centcom Commander General Michael Kurilla met in Tel Aviv on Monday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Kurilla came to oversee the coalition to defend Israel from the expected attack from Iran and its proxies.

Meanwhile, in Tehran, Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, met with President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran's president described Russia as one of its "key and strategic allies," and said improving relations with Russia is among Iran's top foreign policy priorities.

He also warned Israel would receive a response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani also blamed the U.S. for supporting Israel's war against Hamas. He stated, "Moreover, the U.S. should not provide Israel with arms or weapons of mass destruction. We believe that had it not been for the U.S. government's assistance, Israel would have never taken such a risk."

Iranian-backed militias attacked the U.S. al-Asad Airbase in Iraq on Monday. Several military personnel were wounded in the attack. The strike raises the possibility that U.S. forces in the region may be further targeted by Iran and its proxies.

The U.S. State Department is urging Iran to de-escalate.

“We have been sending consistent messages, through our diplomatic engagements, encouraging people to communicate to the government of Iran, that escalation is not in their interest and that we will defend Israel from attacks and that, escalation does not serve Iran's interests," said spokesman Matthew Miller.

Alex Traiman, Jerusalem bureau chief of JNS.ORG tells CBN News it's a stressful time for Israelis. "Most of Israel right now is anxiously awaiting whether or not there will be an attack, what it will be like, and whether the IDF has the capacity to defend it," Traiman explained.

He contends the U.S. is sending the wrong signal to Iran.

“It seems clear that the United States wants to help Israel to defend itself," Traiman said. "It doesn't want Israel to absorb large attacks on its home front. But at the same time, they are willing to let Israel fight, but not win, the war, and it's giving Iran the sense that they maybe don't have a green light – but they at least have a yellow light – to go ahead and attack Israel.”

Traiman suggests the U.S. send a different message.

“What they should be saying is you will not attack, because if you attack, we will consider it like an attack on the United States, and we will punish you severely. Right now, there is not a very credible military threat, so there is no deterrence against Iran.”

In light of the peril Israel is facing now, 300 Christians from Indonesia came to pray in Jerusalem's Garden Tomb. They're here during a time when flights are being canceled and visitors are a rarity, to intercede for the protection of the Jewish state.

