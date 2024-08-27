hostagerescued_hdv.jpg

Israeli Navy Elite Unit Rescues Bedouin Hostage from Gaza Tunnel

CBN News
08-27-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that the IDF has rescued an Israeli Bedouin hostage from a tunnel under the city of  Khan Younis in Gaza.

Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, 52, had been missing since October 7th. He worked on an Israeli kibbutz as a meat packer near the Gaza perimeter. He was kidnapped from the community of Mivtahim near Kibbutz Magen where he worked.

The Times of Israel reports al-Qadi was rescued by the Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 unit. The operation was led by the IDF Southern Command, the Shin Bet security agency, and the IDF’s 162nd Division.

According to the IDF's Spokesman's Unit, "No further details can be published due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security."

CBN News will have more on the story as it develops.

