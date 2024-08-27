Israeli Navy Elite Unit Rescues Bedouin Hostage from Gaza Tunnel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that the IDF has rescued an Israeli Bedouin hostage from a tunnel under the city of Khan Younis in Gaza.

Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, 52, had been missing since October 7th. He worked on an Israeli kibbutz as a meat packer near the Gaza perimeter. He was kidnapped from the community of Mivtahim near Kibbutz Magen where he worked.

#BREAKING A hostage has been rescued by the IDF from the tunnels in southern Gaza. Kaid Farhan al-Qadi, age 52, was found alive.



Reports indicate that he escaped Hamas custody in the Rafah region and fled through tunnels in the city until he encountered Israeli forces.



Kaid,… pic.twitter.com/c79NUdpE3o — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) August 27, 2024

The Times of Israel reports al-Qadi was rescued by the Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 unit. The operation was led by the IDF Southern Command, the Shin Bet security agency, and the IDF’s 162nd Division.

According to the IDF's Spokesman's Unit, "No further details can be published due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security."

CBN News will have more on the story as it develops.