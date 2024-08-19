Israeli Kibbutz Nirim Resident Recalls Her Miraculous Escape from Hamas, the Horror of October 7th and Her Future Hopes

KIBBUTZ NIRIM, Israel – Few survivors of the October 7th Hamas massacre came as close to death as Adele Raemer, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim on the Gaza perimeter.

Raemer and hundreds of other residents of the kibbutz cannot yet return to their homes. Recently, however, she met with CBN News at the kibbutz to describe how she miraculously survived that day, and what she hopes for her future and the future of her community.

To watch her compelling story, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***