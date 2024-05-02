Israeli Company Offers Persecuted Jewish Students Help to Transfer to Israeli Universities

In response to the rising anti-Semitism and anti-Israel protests at U.S. campuses, Belong, a new Israeli relocation company, is offering free concierge services to assist 500 Jewish students from Columbia University and other affected institutions to pursue their studies at Israeli universities.

Belong helps provide relocation services to immigrants to Israel, as well as those seeking temporary Israeli experiences including study abroad and post-graduate degrees.

The executives of Belong are responding to the growing pro-Palestinian and Hamas demonstrations that are blocking Jewish students from entering their school campuses and will help students take advantage of outstanding educational opportunities in Israel, from semesters abroad to advanced studies.

“As a social endeavor working to ensure Israel is the home of every Jew in the world, we at Belong are offering immediate support and personal assistance to any Jewish student feeling their identity or safety are under threat,” said Gilad Ramot, the CEO of Belong.

Belong collaborates with institutions such as Tel Aviv University and internationally renowned universities such as Northwestern and Wharton, offering advanced studies in entrepreneurship, technology, and neuroscience.

Moving to Israel is not easy, so Belong wants to help with the process. For US students, Belong is offering two months of free services, including help with the registration documentation, advice, finding housing and residence visas.

Ramot emphasizes the company's commitment: “It is the right of everyone to study in a safe and supportive environment, and we will work to ensure Jewish students can pursue their personal and academic development.”

Ramot urges all Israeli universities to prioritize these student applications to ensure a smooth and supportive transition.

“We call on all Israeli universities and colleges to fast track these requests, and provide the needed infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition into Israeli academia,” Ramot added.