Israeli, Christian Leaders Praise Pat Robertson's Early and Steadfast Dedication to Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – One of Pat Robertson’s greatest legacies was his steadfast stand for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Israeli and Christian leaders told CBN News how important Pat’s support was.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren, a frequent guest on the 700 Club, remembers how Pat stood with Israel.

“We’re talking about support for Israel during some of our hardest times. Support for Israel’s right to defend itself, of our right to defend ourselves as a Jewish state,” Oren told CBN News.

“I remember during the dark days of the Second Intifada – 2000, 2004, 2005 – when there were no tourists in the state of Israel, the hotels were empty, the flights were empty. It was Pat Robertson and the evangelical communities that revered him that kept support for Israel and our economy during those very dark days,” Oren said.

“We owe him an historic debt. I owe him a personal debt and for that reason, I will say most emphatically, may his memory be blessed forever,” he added.



Pat Robertson at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

In 1974, on the Mount of Olives, Pat vowed to the Lord he would always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.

“He certainly kept his vow to the Lord and we are the grateful recipients,” said Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

Hassan-Nahoum remembers Pat’s friendship and love for the city of Jerusalem. “We had no better friends than leaders like Pat Robertson for the city of Jerusalem, for advocating for the embassy move, for advocating for recognition, full recognition for Jerusalem as the capital city for the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” he told CBN News.

“He saw us as, you know, no less than a holy proof that God exists and the plight of the Jewish people. How we got here, for him, was nothing short of a miracle,” Hassan-Nahoum said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted “He was a great friend of Israel, second to none. Over the decades he led millions of his followers in supporting the Jewish state. I fondly remember our many meetings together, his warmth and steadfast friendship which stood the test of time and circumstance.”

My wife Sara and I are deeply saddened by the news of Pat Robertson’s passing.



He was a great friend of Israel, second to none.



Over the decades he led millions of his followers in supporting the Jewish state.



I will fondly remember our many meetings together, his warmth and… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 8, 2023

In 2010, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) presented Pat with a lifetime achievement award for his unwavering support for Israel.

“He stood up for Israel and made that commitment to stand with this nation well before a lot of the major Christian leaders did back in the 70's, and I saw that my whole life watching CBN,” said ICEJ Vice President David Parsons.

“I think Israelis know he was one of the pillars and pioneers and patriarchs of Christian support for Israel today,” he told CBN News.

Joel Rosenberg summed up what Pat meant to Israel and to the Body of Christ.

“There was nobody who loved Israel in the Christian world more than Pat Robertson. I don't think anyone had more influence on the Christian world,” Rosenberg told CBN News.

“Because Pat Robertson had built CBN from scratch, that is a lot of faith but that gave him a reach, it gave him, an influence that was outsized, (more than) I think any other person in the pro-Israel Christian space. And I'll be forever grateful for him,” Rosenberg added.

