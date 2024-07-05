Israel Warns Hezbollah 'Whoever Harms Us is Marked for Death'

The Islamic terrorist group Hezbollah launched a massive barrage of nearly 200 rockets, missiles, and drones on Thursday at northern Israel, including the Golan Heights and close to the Sea of Galilee.

Hezbollah claimed it was in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Mohammed Khaasab, whom they gave the title of honorary commander. Though he was killed in Lebanon, Hezbollah said he was martyred on the “road to Jerusalem,” a signal that the group’s ultimate goal is to conquer Jerusalem.

"The series of responses is ongoing and will continue, targeting new sites the enemy never imagined would be hit," said the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Hashem Safieddine.

The ongoing assault could lead Israel to launch an all-out war on Hezbollah to enable some 80,000 evacuated Israelis back into their homes in the north.

"We know there is still a long way to go, but we are determined to restore security to the north and return the residents safely to their homes,” stated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hezbollah is Threatening More Attacks

As war inches closer, both Hezbollah and its patron Iran are threatening to obliterate Israel. Netanyahu issued a strong response, “We established a principle, whoever harms us is marked for death. We put it into practice."

Hamas has made some amendments to a proposed ceasefire deal that could free many of the hostages now captive in Gaza. The changes were enough for Israel to send a negotiating team to renewed ceasefire talks, but there are conflicting reports on whether Hamas is ready to agree to a deal without a permanent end to the fighting and the removal of all Israeli troops from Gaza.

Those are both dealbreakers according to Netanyahu.

NYT Claims Some IDF Generals Ready to GIve Up in Gaza

According to a New York Times report that cited unnamed sources, a number of top IDF generals are ready to give up the war on Hamas if it means freeing the hostages.

Netanyahu is blasting the report, “I don’t know who those unnamed parties are, but I’m here to make it unequivocally clear: it won’t happen."

Netanyahu reiterated his government’s war goals is to return all the hostages, eliminate Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, and ensure that Gaza will never again constitute a threat for Israel.

As for the ongoing conflict in Gaza, one of Israel's most powerful enemies, Turkey, says the Jewish nation must be forced to end the war that has laid waste to much of Gaza.

Hezbollah, Iran & Israel Trade Death Threats

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "To end this destruction (in Gaza) Israel must be stopped and forced to accept a permanent ceasefire."

To that end, a number of Arab nations are seeking to isolate Israel by moving to freeze its participation in the United Nations.

The Palestinian Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Muhannad al-Aklouk stated, "A step like this step is what ended, brought down and eliminated the colonial regime in South Africa."

On July 4th, Netanyahu sent Independence Day greetings and a message to the U.S.:

"At their base, Israel and America are guided by the same twin insights. Freedom is the most precious gift humanity will ever know, and freedom isn't free. You have to be willing to fight for it."