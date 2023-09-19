Israel Pro-Life Leaders, Lay People to Gather at First National Prayer Event for Unborn During ‘Ten Days of Awe’

JERUSALEM, Israel – Pro-life leaders in Israel will hold a first-ever "National Prayer for Life" event in central Israel this Friday during the "Ten Days of Awe" between the Jewish Feast of Trumpets holiday and the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, which begins Sunday evening.

It's estimated that 1 in every 5 pregnancies in Israel ends in abortion, and that prompted Messianic and Evangelical Jewish leaders to call pastors and lay people to central Israel for a collective act of repentance and petition on behalf of the nation for abortion, which was legalized in 1977, but has been practiced since the founding of the modern state.

Sandy Shoshani, the director of Be'ad Chaim in Jerusalem, one of the few pro-life groups in the country, was one of the event's chief organizers. She told All Israel News that the Ten Days of Awe is an important time to bring the matter before the Lord. “We urge the Body of Messiah to stand with us in the gap for the unborn during these next 10 days," she said.

Shoshani added, “We repent for the shedding of the innocent blood of two million babies in the Land of Israel since its establishment as a State. We beseech the God of Heaven to protect these vulnerable little ones. We pray for restoration for all those who suffer guilt and shame as a result of abortions. And we ask the Lord to rescue those who are being led away to death, and save those who stumble toward slaughter.”

Organizers have also produced a prayer guide for the 10 days, suggesting scriptures and areas for prayer. Event leaders hope to enlist support from both Jewish and Arab congregations in the land.

All Israel News quoted Orit Kramer, who leads a pro-life ministry in Haifa with her husband called A Future and a Hope, who cited Proverbs 16:7, “When a man’s ways are pleasing to the Lord, He makes even our enemies to be at peace with us.”

“If this is true on an individual level, how much more so will it be true on a national level?” she asked.

